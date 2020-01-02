Kansas’ Bill Self Addresses NBA Coaching Rumor

The strangest sports prediction of the week involves Kansas head coach Bill Self and the San Antonio Spurs. In a recent segment on ESPN’s Get Up, Seth Greenberg predicted Self would eventually leave KU for the Spurs.

It’s an odd prediction for several reasons. There’s no current coaching vacancy in San Antonio. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is one of the best in the business, and it may be a few more years until he retires.

Though, Greenberg predicts Popovich could voluntarily step down from his position due to his tense relationship with Spurs CEO R.C. Buford.

Aside from the obvious reasons which contradict Greenberg’s prediction, Self recently shot down any and all rumors linking him to the NBA. He’s clearly committed to Kansas.

“Well first of all, I haven’t talked to Seth in five or six months,” Self said, via 247Sports. “Secondly and most importantly, I haven’t talked to R.C. ever about it. … Thirdly, I think it’s kind of an insult to the Spurs because they have the greatest coach maybe our sport has potentially ever known. … So, yeah, there was absolutely zero truth.”

Obviously, Self wouldn’t admit to any private discussions with any NBA teams. But he seems pretty confident in implying Greenberg’s prediction has no substance to it.

Looks like Self is sticking with the Jayhawks for now.