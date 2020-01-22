Kansas Coach Bill Self Announces Punishment For Silvio De Sousa

The college basketball world received a black eye on Tuesday night when a rivalry game between Kansas and Kansas State got out of hand.

A late steal from a Kansas State player resulted in a benches clearing brawl involving nearly every player from both teams. The full roster from both teams – players in uniform and those in street clothes – raced onto the court to defend their teammates in a chaotic scene.

The fight eventually spilled into the front row of seats, where fans fled the area.

Perhaps the worst moment of the fight came when Kansas star Silvio De Sousa grabbed a chair and threatened to hit a Kansas State player. De Sousa wisely dropped the chair before anything terrible happened.

On Wednesday afternoon, head coach Bill Self announced the punishment for De Sousa’s actions.

He’s been suspended indefinitely.

“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference. As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior.”

It’s unlikely De Sousa suits up for the Jayhawks again – at least during the regular season.

Stay tuned for further announcements from the program.