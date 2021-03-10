CFB Analyst Has Extremely Bold Idea For Kansas’ Next Head Coach

Even beyond the grim off-field issues that have been revealed in recent weeks, Kansas football’s hire of Les Miles wasn’t super forward thinking. Miles had a pedigree, with a national championship under his belt, that isn’t usually attainable for a program like the Jayhawks, but he was eventually ousted by LSU because he failed to adapt to modern college football, especially on the offensive side.

While the team did make some progress in terms of offensive pace of play in 2020, it didn’t amount to much. The team was 0-9 on the year, and managed just 3.4 yards per play on the season.

While Les Miles was ultimately let go for much more egregious reasons than lost football games, on the field it looked like another soon-to-be-failed tenure for a coach in Lawrence. Andy Staples of The Athletic thinks that the Jayhawks, who haven’t had a winning record or made a bowl since 2008, need to effectively break the wheel and go with a completely new philosophy with this new hire.

He proposes that Jeff Long, the embattled KU athletic director, hires Kevin Kelley. That name may not be familiar to casual football fans, but diehards are aware of who he is: the coach at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas who has built a powerhouse on a strategy of almost never punting, kicking onside kicks, and dialing up big plays.

The best guy for the Kansas job? @coachkelley1, the Arkansas high school coach who doesn’t punt and who builds his entire program around analytics. As a bonus, he’s only asking for $90,000 a win. https://t.co/xaWXdI4vwZ pic.twitter.com/5a7mTqT82C — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) March 9, 2021

Staples presented the idea to Kelley, who seems very confident that he would turn the Jayhawks into a winner. At the very least, the Big 12 basement dweller would immediately turn into a must-watch team every weekend.

“Thanks for the vote of confidence,” Kelley wrote back. “Feel free to say I will do it for $90,000 per win. They’ll be coming out way better than they are now if I don’t win.” Hold on. There was more to that sentence. “But I will,” Kelley wrote.

After employing what many call a gimmick system in 2014, Kelley has won six state championships in seven years at Pulaski, and isn’t known to have a huge talent advantage over other teams in Arkansas.

“I’d handle it the same way I do here,” Kelley told Staples, when asked about how to compete with the likes of Oklahoma and Texas. “We’ve got a severe talent deficit here.”

He does have the respect of the greatest coach in NFL history. Bill Belichick keeps in contact with Kevin Kelley, to pick his brain on things.

“Coach Kelley is probably the top high school coach in the country,” Belichick said in December. “I’ve followed him. He’s a little unconventional, but he’s had great success, and he’s had a lot of players come through there. . . . I have great respect for coach Kelley and the program he runs, and some of the creative things that he does.”

It’s a fun idea, but probably one that is too aggressive for most college programs. If there is ever a situation in which a school has the space to make a bold, forward-thinking move like this, though, it is probably Kansas football in 2021.

