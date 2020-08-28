Les Miles Sends Message To Players After Team Didn’t Practice Thursday

Yesterday the Kansas football team decided to stand in solidarity with protests against racial injustice by choosing not to practice. Today, Jayhawks head coach Les Miles responded.

Taking to Twitter, Miles wrote, “I’m with you” and published a statement supporting his team’s decision. Miles declared that “football can wait” and that protesting is more important right now.

“I stand in support of the leadership of this football team to not conduct practice yesterday because of the ongoing social injustices as well as the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake,” Miles wrote. “We once again find ourselves at a crossroads, and action must be taken to peacefully protest these reoccurring hate crimes on Black men and women. Football can wait, but continuing to shine our bright light on these inequities and showing that Black Lives Matter cannot. My message to my players is and always will be: ‘I’m with you.'”

The statement from Miles comes amid protests across the country following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. With so many athletes already engaged in protests that have gone on throughout the summer, the shooting was a tipping point.

On Thursday the Kansas Football Unity Council released a statement in support of Black Lives Matter as well.

It’s good to see Les Miles sharing the stance with his players on this issue. Considering some of the less savory things he recently said, he definitely needed to check himself.

Miles and the Jayhawks went 3-9 in his first year with the team but just 1-8 in the Big 12, knocking off Texas Tech during the season. The school hired the former LSU national championship-winning coach in hopes of turning around the long-struggling football program.

Kansas football opens its 2020 season at home against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 12.