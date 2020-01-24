This offseason is off to a poor start for the Kansas Jayhawks, as cornerback Corione Harris was arrested this week in Howell County, Missouri.

Harris was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. According to the court docket, the sophomore cornerback spent one day in jail.

Kansas’ coaching staff immediately responded to the news of Harris’ arrest. He’ll be suspended indefinitely as the team gathers more information on this situation.

Les Miles released a statement on this matter, saying “We are aware of the charges involving Corione Harris, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team-related activities.”

Harris has an appearance in the Howell County Circuit Court set for next month.

We’ll know more about his potential punishment at that time.

This is the second time that Harris found himself in legal trouble. Back in October, he was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear in court after receiving a speeding ticket earlier in 2019.

Coming out of high school, Harris was the No. 27 cornerback in his class and No. 7 recruit from Louisiana, per 247Sports. He had previously committed to Miles’ old program, LSU.

Harris had an impressive freshman season in Lawrence, but his production dipped in his first year under Miles. It’ll be interesting to see how this arrest affects his role with the team next season.