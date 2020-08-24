Former Big 12 Football Player Is Tragically Dead At 24

A former Big 12 football player has tragically died at the age of 24.

Kansas announced on Sunday evening that former Jayhawks defensive lineman Isi Holani has passed away. He died on Saturday.

The former Jayhawks football player was a defensive tackle from 2016-18. He came to Kansas after starting his career at Reedley College and Riverside Community College.

The Kansas football family mourns the loss of Tanikeni “Isi” Holani, who passed away on Saturday. He was 24 years old. Holani played for the Jayhawks from 2016-18 as a defensive tackle, appearing in 17 games and registering 23 career tackles and 2.0 sacks. Holani spent his first two years at Reedley College and Riverside Community College, before becoming a Jayhawk in 2016. Holani is a native of Kaumana, Hawaii and graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of General Studies in Liberal Arts and Sciences degree in 2018.

Jayhawks head coach Les Miles paid tribute on Twitter.

“Myself and the Kansas Football family are saddened by the loss of one of our very own. He was a great member of our program and will always be remembered for his dedication to the Jayhawks. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” he wrote.

Rest in peace, Isi.