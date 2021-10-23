Look: Kansas Just Had The Most Confusing Play Of 2021 Season

The most confusing play of the 2021 college football might just belong to the Kansas Jayhawks.

During the first quarter of this afternoon’s game, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean had what appeared to be a walk-in touchdown. All he needed to do was read his blocks and cut back to the right side of the field. For some inexplicable reason, though, Bean ran out of bounds at the one-yard line.

Bean did an excellent job of gaining 14 yards on the play, but that one extra yard that he didn’t pick up left several fans speechless.

It was evident that ESPN’s Mark Jones was really confused by Bean’s decision. Luckily for the Jayhawks, running back Devin Neal had a touchdown on the very next play.

Here’s the bizarre play from Bean:

Running out at the 1 yard line >>> pic.twitter.com/01MY9s1ZfV — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 23, 2021

Bean is actually off to a great start this afternoon against Oklahoma, orchestrating a 14-play, 80-yard drive to open the game for Kansas. That drive lasted a little over nine minutes.

If the Jayhawks are going to upset the Sooners this weekend, they’ll need Bean to keep moving the chains at a consistent rate. He has done an excellent job of making plays with his legs and his arm thus far.

This afternoon’s game between Kansas and Oklahoma is being televised on ESPN.