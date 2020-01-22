Photo From Kansas-Kansas State Brawl Is Going Viral

On Tuesday night, a rivalry game between Kansas and Kansas State turned ugly in the final seconds of the contest.

A late steal from a Kansas State player resulted in a benches clearing brawl involving nearly every player from both teams. Players from the Jayhawks and Wildcats rushed onto the court to protect their teammates in an ugly scene.

The fight eventually spilled into the front row of seats, where fans fled the area.

Perhaps the worst moment of the fight came when Kansas star Silvio De Sousa grabbed a chair and threatened to hit a Kansas State player. De Sousa wisely dropped the chair before anything terrible happened.

However, right before he dropped the chair a photographer snapped an image of De Sousa cocking the chair back.

Check it out.

image of the night pic.twitter.com/2cucIO1fHe — Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) January 22, 2020

It’s a frightening image even when we know he dropped the chair without striking anyone. A woman can be seen to the left of De Sousa trying to get away from the chaos.

After the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self made it clear he was embarrassed by the actions of his team and promised punishment for the players involved.

Suspensions are likely coming for many players – especially De Sousa.