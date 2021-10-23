Kansas Makes Big Announcement For Fans With Team Up On Oklahoma

If you’re currently in the Lawrence, Kansas area, you’re going to want to head to Memorial Stadium as fast as you can. Tickets are on the house.

The 1-5 Kansas Jayhawks are giving the third-ranked Oklahoma Sooners a real run for their money right now, up 17-14 late in the third quarter. Unfortunately, there isn’t much of a crowd to see it.

KU, as a result, is letting anyone and everyone get into the stadium for free. No, we’re not kidding. All you have to do it show up to the stadium and walk through the gates.

The Jayhawks are going to need their fans a max noise level to have any chance of holding on and taking down the Sooners.

“The gates are open on the east and west sides of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, no ticket required,” Kansas announced via Twitter. “Show up. Be loud. Rock Chalk.” The gates are open on the east and west sides of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, no ticket required. Show up. Be loud. Rock Chalk. — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) October 23, 2021

The University of Kansas even sent out an email to students at halftime imploring them to come to the game, free of charge.

“KU Students, the Jayhawks are leading the #2 ranked Sooners at halftime 10-0. If you haven’t used your tick, there’s room to join your fellow students already here. Come Support your Kansas Football Program.”

Kansas just sent this out to their entire school 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AbhAAqX6m1 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 23, 2021

Even the Kansas radio network made the announcement.

Wow! They just announced on Kansas radio network that stadium gates are open, no more tickets required. “If you’re in town, come on down!” Kansas 17, Oklahoma 7. 3Q — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 23, 2021

Well done, Kansas. This is what college football is all about.

And believe it or not, the fans are showing up in waves.

Even if Oklahoma goes onto wins Saturday’s game, the Sooners will no doubt be the biggest joke in college football this week.

Catch Oklahoma-Kansas right now on ESPN. The Jayhawks lead the Sooners 17-14 early in the fourth quarter.

