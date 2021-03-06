Last month, an investigation was launched with a focus on LSU‘s handling of sexual harassment against former head coach Les Miles. According to multiple reports, Miles reached a settlement with a former Tigers student intern who accused him of harassment.

Although these allegations stem from Miles’ time in Baton Rouge, this also affects his current program. On Friday nigh, Kansas had an important announcement to make regarding its football coach.

Kansas has placed Miles on administrative leave until it can complete its review of this situation. Athletic director Jeff Long released a statement on this decision.

“Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU,” Long said. “Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available. I do not want to speculate on a timeline for our review because it is imperative we do our due diligence. We will be able to comment further once our review is complete.”

USA Today recently dropped a bombshell report that multiple students at LSU accused Miles of misconduct.

The report from USA Today states that Miles “was accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career.”

In 2013, former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva suggested that Miles should be fired for his actions. Alleva didn’t end up getting his way, as Miles remained with the Tigers until 2016.

We’ll continue to provide updates on Miles’ situation when they’re available.