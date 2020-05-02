Major College Football Rivalry Is Set To Return In 2025

One of the rivalries that we lost to conference realignment is the Border War between Kansas and Missouri. The two schools are bitter longtime rivals across many sports, but haven’t played since the Tigers’ move to the SEC.

The two sides have faced off 120 times in football, dating back to 1891. It has been remarkably close all-time, with Mizzou leading 57-54-9. They’ve played 267 times in basketball, which has been more one-sided with Kansas holding a 172-96 lead.

KU fans would probably prefer to see the basketball series renewed. In any event, having a game between these two in any sport will be fun, especially if Les Miles can get things turned around in Lawrence. The two sides have announced a four-game home-and-home series.

The first home-and-home is set for 2025 and 2026. Missouri hosts the first game on Sept. 6, and Kansas hosts the following year on Sept. 12. Things resume in 2031-32, with Mizzou hosting on Sept. 6, and KU hosting on Sept. 11.

Kansas and Missouri announce the renewal of the Border War: Sept. 6, 2025 – at Missouri

Sept 12, 2026 – at Kansas

Sept 6, 2031 – at Missouri

Les Miles, who is currently entering his second year with the Jayhawks, is excited to renew things. He’ll be 71 when the first game in the series rolls around, and in his seventh year with the program.

From the KU announcement of the series:

“This is a tremendous opportunity to reignite one of college football’s oldest rivalries,” said Head Coach Les Miles. “Anytime you bring two football teams on the field with that history, I think it will excite our student-athletes and fans, and will certainly be a great battle on the field.”

At the time of the last game in 2011, this rivalry was the second-most played in Division I football history. It’ll be very nice to have it back.

