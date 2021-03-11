Kansas Names Interim Head Coach After Moving On From Les Miles

With Les Miles out and just about every head coaching candidate long since hired for new jobs, Kansas have decided to promote from within to replace their now-former head coach.

On Thursday, the Kansas football program announced that Emmett Jones will serve as their interim head coach. Jones previously served as the team’s wide receivers coach and is one of their top recruiters in the state of Texas.

“I am incredibly grateful to Chancellor Girod and Mr. Watson for the opportunity to lead this program during a critical time of change,” Jones said. “Since arriving here, I have developed a deep love of this program and university, and it is an honor to be named interim head coach. I will rely on our talented assistant coaches, as well as Ben Iannacchione and the strength and conditioning staff to guide our student-athletes and be there for them on and off the field.”

In the announcement, the Jayhawks called Jones “an innovative coach and accomplished recruiter”. They credited him with successfully recruiting seven players from Texas who contributed to their highly-touted 2021 recruiting class.

Emmett Jones has six years of college coaching experience: Three with Kansas and another three with Texas Tech.

Prior to joining Texas Tech in 2015, Jones was the head coach at South Oak Cliff High School. The Golden Bears went 30-8 during his three-year tenure.

Jones replaces Les Miles, who was ousted along with athletic director Jeff Long following a scandal.

The newly-minted Kansas head coach has a lot of work ahead of him. And he doesn’t have a whole lot of time to get it done. Kansas went 0-9 in 2020 and have just nine wins over the past six seasons.

Congrats on the new job, coach!