Kansas Quarterback Jalon Daniels Leaves Game After Crushing Hit

LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 02: Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) makes a throw in the first quarter of a college football game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and Kansas Jayhawks on September 2, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the main reasons why Kansas has been such a pleasant surprise this college football season is because quarterback Jalon Daniels is playing at such a high level.

Coming into this Saturday, Daniels had 983 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception. He also had 329 yards and five scores on the ground.

Unfortunately, Daniels suffered an apparent shoulder injury during the first half of this weekend's game against TCU.

Daniels landed on his throwing shoulder as he was trying to run away from two defenders. His status for the rest of the game is unknown.

FOX reporter Allison Williams provided an update on Daniels during the broadcast.

“The pain was evident on Jalon Daniels’ face as he made his way to the injury table there,” Williams said, via On3. “Tears welling in his eyes and grimace across his face. Some signs of frustration and disappointment with that injury as well. I heard him pounding on the table there with that left hand while he was being attended to.”

Jason Bean and Ethan Vasko were warming up on the sidelines after Daniels got hurt. Kansas might need one of them to step up.

Of course, we're hoping Daniels dodged a long-term injury.