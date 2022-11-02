Kansas Reportedly Makes Punishment Decision On Bill Self

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks cuts down the net after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Kansas men's basketball will be without head coach Bill Self for the start of this season.

The Jayhawks have self-imposed four-game suspensions for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend to begin the season, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The penalties are an extension of the NCAA's ongoing investigation into recruiting violations by KU, a process which began in 2017.

The program had previously instituted self-imposed recruiting penalties on Self and Townsend, keeping them off the road during this summer period.

Kansas already received its Notice of Allegations from the NCAA in 2019, which included three Level I violations, the most serious charges.

Goodman said the program will learn its official punishment from the NCAA after the season.

Kansas, the defending national champions, will open its season on Monday night against Omaha.

Self and Townsend will miss that game, as well as matchups against North Dakota State, Southern Utah and Duke.