Kansas Reportedly Makes Surprising Move With Bill Self

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 30: head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks looks on during practice before the 2018 Men's NCAA Final Four at the Alamodome on March 30, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Kansas reportedly pulled head coach Bill Self and a top assistant off the recruiting trail this month.

July, the most important recruiting month of the year for college basketball programs, did not feature Self and his top assistant on the trail.

"Kansas coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend were held off the road for the live recruiting period in July, sources told CBS Sports. Self and Townsend missed the biggest month in college basketball recruiting, which came and went Sunday afternoon without the leader of the reigning national champions at key events nationwide," Matt Norlander reports.

Self and the Jayhawks have been the subject of some notable investigations in recent years, though to date, the Big 12 program has avoided serious punishment.

Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA in September 2019.

The Jayhawks are coming off a national championship season.