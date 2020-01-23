Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa Releases Statement On The Brawl

The Big 12 handed out suspensions to those involved in the Kansas-Kansas State brawl from earlier this week. Silvio De Sousa received a 12-game suspension for his role in the brawl.

While there was plenty of blame to go around for what transpired on the court, the reason De Sousa was given the lengthiest suspension was because he threatened to strike a Kansas State player with a chair.

De Sousa went on social media to apologize for his actions on Tuesday night. It’s very clear that he feels terrible for how he behaved.

“Yesterday, during the Kansas State game, I displayed highly unacceptable behavior that was a poor representation of my team as well as my own character,” De Sousa said. “There is no excuse for my behavior, and I cannot justify the unreasonable choices that I made yesterday on the court.”

De Sousa also said that he’ll do everything he can to help his teammates out during his suspension.

Here’s the full statement from De Sousa:

I’m sorry for my actions last night, please read this: pic.twitter.com/cmkEO0I5Ax — Silvio De Sousa ™ (@SilvioDeSousa5) January 23, 2020

Kansas will have De Sousa back for the regular-season finale against Texas Tech.

The Jayhawks will also be without David McCormack for a few games due to his involvement in the brawl.

Judging off De Sousa’s statement, it doesn’t sound like Kansas or Kansas State will misbehave when they meet again in February.