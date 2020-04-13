Kansas Star PG Devon Dotson Announces NBA Decision

For the past two years, Devon Dotson has been a tremendous point guard for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks.

But it now appears that Dotson’s time in Kansas is coming to an end. On Monday, Dotson announced on Instagram that he is leaving Kansas to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

“After talking it over with my family and full support from my coaches, I’ve decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft and pursue my lifelong goal of being an NBA player,” Dotson said. “In basketball, this has always been my ultimate dream and my time at KU has prepared me. Although I intend to sign with an agent and remain in the draft, this is not a goodbye as I will always be a Jayhawk…”

Dotson ends his college career with 66 starts, while averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He showed a big jump in production from his freshman to sophomore year though.

After earning Big 12 All-Freshman team honors in 2019, he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore and was named a consensus second-team All-American.

Last year, Dotson initially declared for the NBA Draft, but returned to Kansas after reconsidering.

The decision was a huge boost for Kansas, which wound up going 28-3 en route to the Big 12 regular season title. They were named the No. 1 team in the nation in the final national polls.

Tankathon ranks Dotson as a top-40 prospect and projects him to go No. 36 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Where do you think Dotson will end up being drafted?