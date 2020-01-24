Kansas Video Coordinator Suffered Broken Arm During Brawl

On Tuesday night, the rivalry game between Kansas and Kansas State turned ugly in the final seconds as both sides were involved in a massive brawl. Not only did four players receive suspensions from the Big 12, a video coordinator for the Jayhawks suffered an injury.

A late steal from a Kansas State player resulted in a bench-clearing brawl that eventually spilled into the first row of seats. Silvio De Sousa received most of the attention for threatening to use a chair as a weapon.

Kansas video coordinator Jeremy Case tried to break up the brawl between the Jayhawks and Wildcats. In the video you can see him nearly fly across the court to calm down the situation.

Case unfortunately fell on his right arm in an awkward manner. Head coach Bill Self revealed this afternoon that Case broke his arm due to that rough landing.

Self said that Case will be in a sling for about four weeks.

Prior to joining Kansas’ staff, Case spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Houston Baptist University.

Bill Self says staff member Jeremy Case broke his right arm after an awkward fall while trying to break up the brawl on Tuesday. #KUbball He’ll be in a sling for 4 weeks. — Matt Tait (@mctait) January 24, 2020

This latest news just adds to the fallout from what was one of the worst brawls in recent sports memory.

Hopefully, Case can make a full recovery from his arm injury and return to 100 percent before this season is over.

Kansas returns to the hardwood tomorrow afternoon when it hosts Tennessee in this year’s Big 12/SEC Challenge.

