No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks Fall To Villanova

What a wild start to the college basketball season it’s been so far. Four No. 1 ranked teams had already lost this year, prior to the weekend. Make that five No. 1 teams after the top ranked Kansas Jayhawks fell to No. 18 Villanova on Saturday.

Jay Wright’s Wildcats – playing on their home court – stunned Bill Self’s Jayhawks in a 56-55 thriller. It was a back and forth classic, ending in a missed Jayhawks’ bucket at the buzzer to cap a Villanova victory.

Trailing by just a point with under five seconds left, Kansas guard Devon Dotson drove into the lane and put up a tough, fadeaway runner. It wasn’t a bad look whatsoever, but the freshman guard put a little too much juice on the shot, resulting in a miss.

Dotson was as close as it gets to becoming an instant Kansas hero. But instead, the Wildcats are celebrating the massive win.

Kansas came THIS CLOSE to hitting the winner against Villanova 😬 pic.twitter.com/dpt8ekjw9X — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 21, 2019

Kansas is now the fifth No. 1 team to lose this season, joining Michigan State, Duke, Kentucky and Louisville. It’s been a wacky season of college hoops so far. And it’s still only December.

FINAL: Villanova 56, Kansas 55 Five No. 1 teams have lost so far this season — the most such losses in a single season in the poll era, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Louisville, now Kansas. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 21, 2019

It was an especially tough day for Kansas, with the loss of Marcus Garrett to what looked like an ankle injury during the game. His status going forward is unclear.

Kansas will have plenty of time to think over Saturday’s loss. The Jayhawks next play on Dec. 29 when they’ll travel to face the Stanford Cardinal.

