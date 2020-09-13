Les Miles Is Trending Following Kansas’ First Game Of The Year

On Saturday night, the Les Miles era in Kansas continued with a very uninspiring performance against Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers jumped out to a 28-0 lead with just under a minute left in the first half. Kansas eventually got on the board late in the first half with a last-second field goal that cut the lead to 28-3.

The Jayhawks added two touchdowns near the end of the third quarter to cut that lead to just 11 points heading into the fourth. Unfortunately for Les Miles and company, Coastal Carolina held on, winning the game 38-23.

Following the season-opening loss, Miles’ name was trending on social media for all of the wrong reasons. Here’s just a tase of what fans were saying following the awful loss.

It still boggles my mind that Kansas thought it’d be a good idea to hire Les Miles. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 13, 2020

Nick Saban is 7-3 in his career against Les Miles. Coastal Carolina HC Jamey Chadwell is 2-0. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 13, 2020

It’s the second-straight season the Jayhawks have lost to the Chanticleers. In the second game of the 2019 season, Coastal Carolina took down Kansas by a final score of 12-7.

Losing to Coastal Carolina in two-straight seasons isn’t a good look for Miles.

In his first year as the team’s head coach, Miles led the Jayhawks to a 3-9 record. One of those wins came against an FCS program, while the other two came against lowly Boston College and an inept Texas Tech program.

The Les Miles era in Kansas is in serious trouble just over a year after he took the job.