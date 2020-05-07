Will the NCAA start the 2020 college football season on time? The million-dollar question remains a mystery at the moment. But Kansas head coach Les Miles is confident football will be played this fall.

The former LSU coach had an eventful first year with the Jayhawks last season, finishing 3-9 on the year. Kansas still has a ways to go before reaching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008. But with Miles at the helm, optimism is high regarding the program’s potential return to relevancy.

If the 2020 season can’t be played, though, any momentum the Jayhawks have summoned will take a major hit. But Miles doesn’t foresee any issues regarding football being played this year.

Miles had some interesting thoughts on the 2020 season during a recent radio interview. The Kansas coach is confident football will be played “in the fall.”

“We’re going to play college football in the fall,” Miles said on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, via 247Sports. “That’s what’s been said. OK? That’s the key piece. The schedule, now we’ve got to make sure that we’re safe with our kids. Our players, when they take the field, it’s got to be done with the idea that we’re doing it with them in mind. Yeah, I think you’ll find that will be the ultimate piece.”

Miles could be right, he could be wrong. There’s truly no way of knowing.

But if the NCAA can find a way to ensure the safety of the players, there’s a strong likelihood the 2020 season will be played.

These next few months will be huge in deciding whether or not the upcoming college football season will begin on time