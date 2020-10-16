Les Miles Updates His Status After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Les Miles is recovering well after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. But out of an abundance of caution, he won’t be traveling with the Jayhawks when his team takes on West Virginia this weekend.

Miles shared an update on his health status via statement Friday morning. He’s finished his 10-day quarantine and has received clearance by the medical team to be on the sidelines with his team this Saturday. But Miles isn’t taking any risks. The Kansas head coach has chosen to stay home, taking a cautionary approach in the midst of a pandemic.

“Yesterday, I received clearance from Kansas Team Health to travel with our football team to Morgantown,” Miles said in a statement, via college football reporter Max Olson. “. . . However, after much consideration and several in-depth conversations with the medical team, our coaching staff, and Kansas Athletics Department, I have made the difficult decision to not make the trip to West Virginia.”

Take a look at Miles’ full statement regarding his health and plans this weekend in the post below.

Kansas coach Les Miles will not travel with the team to West Virginia today. Joshua Eargle will serve as acting HC. pic.twitter.com/GauwHSWBqr — Max Olson (@max_olson) October 16, 2020

Les Miles mentioned he isn’t quite comfortable returning to his team with so much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Joshua Eargle will in as acting head coach for the time being.

Miles will have an opportunity to return to the sidelines a week from this Saturday when the Jayhawks plays Kansas State. It’s unclear if he will choose to do so.

The 66-year-old Miles is reducing as much risk as possible, even after completing a 10-day quarantine.