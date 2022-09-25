Look: Danny Kanell Is Furious With 1 Top 25 Rankings Snub

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Danny Kanell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

SiriusXM's Danny Kanell has one major beef with the polls this week.

Kanell can't understand how Kansas, which is off to a 4-0 start for the first time in 15 years, is not ranked in the top 25. The Jayhawks are the highest team in the "also receiving votes" category in the AP poll and the second-highest in the Coaches Poll.

"I feel awful for Kansas. Not only should they be ranked in the Top 25 but their resume is easily good enough to be in the Top 15!" Kanell tweeted this afternoon. "But unfortunately if you don’t play in the SEC you have to beat twice as many good teams to get half the credit."

It wouldn't be a Danny Kanell opinion if he didn't tweak the SEC, but he might have a point about Kansas being snubbed.

The Jayhawks' four wins are against Duke, West Virginia, Houston and Tennessee Tech. That's not exactly a Murderers' Row, but Kansas has been so bad for so long, it's impressive seeing them do this regardless of who they are playing.

The Jayhawks will host Iowa State this weekend. Rest assured, if they win that one, they will be ranked next Sunday.