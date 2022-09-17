Look: Fans Are Pleasantly Surprised By Kansas' Performance vs. Houston

Kansas is considered a "basketball school," but make no mistake, the Jayhawks are no longer a pushover on the gridiron.

After taking care of business against Tennessee Tech in its season opener, Kansas dropped 55 points on West Virginia in a shootout.

Despite starting off the season 2-0, there were some doubts about how legit Kansas is this season. And yet, it's becoming increasingly evident that the Jayhawks are here to make noise this fall.

Kansas is currently tied with Houston on the road. That's an impressive feat considering Lance Leipold's squad was down 14-0.

"Houston led Kansas 14-0. Now tied. This is not 'same ol' Kansas football," Matt Zemek tweeted.

"Kansas has scored 14 unanswered points to tie it at 14 against their future Big 12 foe Houston in Houston in this closing min of the 1st," one fan said. "This is probably the best game on at this hour and it’s Kansas. Who had that on their bingo card?"

"Wow," Derek Duke of Heartland College Sports wrote. "After being down 14-0, Kansas has just tied Houston at 14. What a turn of events."

Unfortunately, the Kansas-Houston game is currently in a weather delay.

When this game resumes, Kansas will have the ball on Houston's four-yard line.