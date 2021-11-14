Look: Kansas’ Tweet Following Upset Of Texas Is Going Viral

The Kansas Jayhawks had two wins on Saturday: one by the football team and the other by their social media team.
Kansas stunned Texas in overtime on Saturday night. After scoring a touchdown in the second frame of the first overtime period, the Jayhawks went for two and converted when Jalon Daniels found an open man in the end-zone, winning the game in the process.
Kansas’ monumental upset victory was special. The Jayhawks’ postgame tweet might have been even better. The social media team went with a “The Office” inspired video to celebrate the win.
Take a look.
Well done, Jayhawks. That’s one of the best tweets we’ve seen all year.
Hopefully Kansas can build on its massive win. The Jayhawks have been a basement dweller in the Big 12 for so long. Maybe they’ve finally turned a corner.
Texas, meanwhile, has hit a new all-time low. The Longhorns were supposed to have made leaps and bounds with Steve Sarkisian at the helm. But this season has turned into a disaster.
If Texas can’t beat Kansas, then how in the world are the Longhorns going to compete in the SEC? The outlook doesn’t look pretty.
Texas will try and end its five-game losing streak next Saturday against West Virginia. Kansas, meanwhile, takes on TCU a week from now.