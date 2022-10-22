Look: Kansas' Uniforms Are Going Viral Today
No matter the outcome, Kansas football is well-dressed for today's game.
The Jayhawks are wearing their "Warhawks" uniforms at Baylor. They include powder blue jerseys and white helmets with the Warhawk logo and "bowtie K."
KU is wearing its standard royal blue pants with the fresh tops and helmets.
In addition to their uniforms, Kansas fans are hyped about the potential return of quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels injured his shoulder against TCU two weeks ago and missed last Saturday's loss to Oklahoma.
He is in full uniform today though and appears to be set to take the field against the Bears.
Kansas is 5-2 but coming off back-to-back losses, while Baylor is 3-3 on the season.
The teams just kicked off from Waco on ESPN.