Look: Video Of Kansas Basketball Fan Is Going Viral

LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 09: A general view of Naismith Court at Allen Fieldhouse during the game between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on November 9, 2012 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas men's basketball lost its second game of the season on Tuesday in the unfriendly confines of Kansas State's Bramlage Coliseum.

The KSU fans in attendance made their disdain for the Jayhawks clear all night. That made for an awkward situation for one Kansas fan in particular.

Video of a lone young man in royal blue among a sea of purple has been going viral on Wednesday. As everyone around him yells and participates in a NSFW chant, this kid had to stahd there with his arms folded.

Take a look:

Kudos to him for going into hostile territory to watch his team, regardless of the outcome.

The 13th-ranked Wildcats took down the No. 2 Jayhawks 83-82 in overtime last night. Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson scored the winning points on an alley-oop from Markquis Nowell in the final minute.

Kansas will look for revenge against its in-state rival on Jan. 31 at Allen Fieldhouse. The fan in the video above will feel more comfortable if he attends that game.