Injury Update For Kansas Jayhawks’ Guard Marcus Garrett

The Kansas Jayhawks are currently the nation’s top team, according to the latest AP Top 25 Poll. After a wild start to the college basketball season, true contenders are starting to emerge. Bill Self’s squad is certainly a national title contender, thanks in part to guard Marcus Garrett, who has been a very important player for the team so far this season.

The Kansas guard has been a key piece for the Jayhawks through 10 games. The 6-foot-5, versatile wing is a do-it-all type of player – a rarity in college basketball.

But on Saturday, Garrett suffered what appeared to be a lower leg injury – possibly an ankle injury against Villanova. The KU guard had to leave the court and go straight to the locker room as a result.

College basketball insider Jeff Borzello has the latest:

“Kansas’ Marcus Garrett being helped off the floor and going straight to the locker room,” Borzello said, via Twitter. “Looked like a right lower leg/ankle injury.”

Per Andy Katz on the FOX broadcast, he will be out for the rest of the game. Hopefully we’ll have more on his status after the game wraps up.

Jayhawk fans certainly hope this isn’t a serious injury. Garrett has been a solid player for Kansas, capable of scoring at an efficient rate.

The 6-foot-5 wing has been able to play nearly every position for the Jayhawks this season. He’s handled point guard duties and even rotated to the 4-spot when Kansas utilizes a small-ball lineup.

Garrett is averaging 9.4 points per game to go along with 4.5 APG and 4 RPG this season.

You can catch the second half of Kansas-Villanova on FOX.