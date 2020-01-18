Injury Update For Kansas Guard Marcus Garrett

Injuries have plagued Marcus Garrett the past two seasons at Kansas. On Saturday afternoon, the defensive-minded guard nearly suffered a major injury against Texas.

Garrett was driving to the rim when he was denied by Texas forward Jericho Sims.

The collision with Sims resulted in Garrett losing his balance and crashing hard on the court. It looked as if he banged his head against the hardwood.

After taking a minute or two to shake off the injury, Garrett was assisted to the locker room by the team’s medical staff.

Fortunately for the Jayhawks, the injury to Marcus Garrett can’t be too serious because he’s already back in the game.

Garrett is showing that he’s more than just a lockdown defender this season, averaging 9.4 points and 4.3 assists per game. He’s also proving to the nation that he’s one of the toughest players in college basketball, as he quickly returned after a nasty fall.

Kansas trailed by five points to Texas heading into the second half. Clearly, the halftime message from head coach Bill Self worked because his team has stormed all the way back to take the lead.

