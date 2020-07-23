The Spun

Mikey Williams, No. 3 Recruit In 2023, Has Unique Top 10 List

A Kansas player holding up the National Championship trophy.SAN ANTONIO - APRIL 07: A detailed shot of the trophy held by a Kansas Jayhawks player after defeating the Memphis Tigers 75-68 in overtime during the 2008 NCAA Men's National Championship game at the Alamodome on April 7, 2008 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Mikey Williams, a 2023 combo guard, has whittled down his recruiting list to 10. And what a fascinating top 10 list it is.

Williams has been hinting for months that he had substantial interest in taking his talents to an HBCU. Seeing his friend Makur Maker pick Howard earlier this month only ramped up that speculation.

So it should come as little surprise that when he released his final 10, there were more than a couple HBCU’s on the list. NCAA blue blood Kansas made the cut, as did Arizona State, Memphis, San Diego State and USC.

But the other half of Williams’ list were all HBCUs. Alabama State, Hampton, NCCU, Tennessee State and Texas Southern all made the final cut. It’s a wider selection of HBCUs than even Makur Maker had.

ESPN rates Williams as a five-star prospect and the No. 3 overall recruit in the Class of 2023.

It’s hard to overstate what an incredible pickup Mikey Williams would be for all HBCUs, let alone the one he chooses.

Few of those programs have ever had a four-star recruit, let alone a five-star.

But if a recruit with the national following that Williams has (2.3 million Instagram followers and counting) joins their ranks, then those schools that have struggled to make names for themselves on a national level will have entire new avenues of recruiting available.

Then again, there’s always the chance he just sticks with a traditional choice like Kansas or Memphis…

Mikey Williams has a long ways to go before he needs to come to a decision. But we’ll be watching this one extra closely.


