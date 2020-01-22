New Video Angle Emerges From Kansas-Kansas State Brawl

On Tuesday night, a rivalry game between Kansas and Kansas State turned ugly in the final seconds of the contest.

A late steal from a Kansas State player resulted in a benches clearing brawl involving nearly every player from both teams. The full roster from both teams – players in uniform and those in street clothes – raced onto the court to defend their teammates in a chaotic scene.

The fight eventually spilled into the front row of seats, where fans fled the area.

Perhaps the worst moment of the fight came when Kansas star Silvio De Sousa grabbed a chair and threatened to hit a Kansas State player. De Sousa wisely dropped the chair before anything terrible happened.

Most of the camera angles from Tuesday night were from the broadcast of the game.

However, late Tuesday night a new angle emerged – this one filmed from the crowd. It shows De Sousa throwing several punches before getting knocked to the ground.

Check it out.

After the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self made it clear he was embarrassed by the actions of his team and promised punishment for the players involved.

Suspensions are likely coming for many players – especially De Sousa.

Stay tuned for an official announcement from both teams.