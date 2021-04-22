Report: Interesting Names Surface In Kansas Coaching Search

While Emmett Jones may be the Kansas interim head football coach for the 2021 season, the Jayhawks are still looking for a permanent replacement. And some interesting names are popping up amid the search.

According to FootballScoop, Kansas is beginning interviews for permanent candidates this coming week. Many current college head coaches and high-profile assistants in college and the NFL have been invited to interview.

The head coaches include Emmett Jones, Army’s Jeff Monken, Buffalo’s Lance Leipold, Tulane’s Willie Fritz and Eastern Michigan’s Chris Creighton. All of those coaches except for Jones have made multiple bowl appearances in the past few seasons. FootballScoop also noted that many of the candidates have strong ties to the state of Kansas or the Midwest overall.

The list of coordinators being interviewed is pretty robust too. Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko, Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning and Illinois associate head coach Kevin Kane have all been invited as well.

The coaches Kansas is targeting already have really good jobs. Will be interesting to see what it takes to land the right leader https://t.co/nG4naOlTsx — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) April 22, 2021

The Kansas football program has been one of the worst in the Power Five for a decade. They have not had a winning season since 2008 and won exactly six Big 12 games in the past 11 years.

Last year’s head coach, Les Miles, was relieved of his duties following an investigation into improper conduct when he was head coach at LSU.

But even the Mad Hatter couldn’t win more than three of 21 games in Lawrence.

Who should be the next head coach at Kansas?