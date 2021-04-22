The Spun

Report: Interesting Names Surface In Kansas Coaching Search

Fans hold a University of Kansas school flag during the playing of the nation anthem prior to a game.LAWRENCE, KS - OCTOBER 11: Fans hold a University of Kansas school flag during the playing of the nation anthem prior to a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Memorial Stadium on October 11, 2014 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

While Emmett Jones may be the Kansas interim head football coach for the 2021 season, the Jayhawks are still looking for a permanent replacement. And some interesting names are popping up amid the search.

According to FootballScoop, Kansas is beginning interviews for permanent candidates this coming week. Many current college head coaches and high-profile assistants in college and the NFL have been invited to interview.

The head coaches include Emmett Jones, Army’s Jeff Monken, Buffalo’s Lance Leipold, Tulane’s Willie Fritz and Eastern Michigan’s Chris Creighton. All of those coaches except for Jones have made multiple bowl appearances in the past few seasons. FootballScoop also noted that many of the candidates have strong ties to the state of Kansas or the Midwest overall.

The list of coordinators being interviewed is pretty robust too. Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko, Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning and Illinois associate head coach Kevin Kane have all been invited as well.

The Kansas football program has been one of the worst in the Power Five for a decade. They have not had a winning season since 2008 and won exactly six Big 12 games in the past 11 years.

Last year’s head coach, Les Miles, was relieved of his duties following an investigation into improper conduct when he was head coach at LSU.

But even the Mad Hatter couldn’t win more than three of 21 games in Lawrence.

Who should be the next head coach at Kansas?


