Star College Football Quarterback Could Return Today

LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 24: Jalon Daniels #6 of the Kansas Jayhawks runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images) Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Kansas football could be getting a major return for today's game against Baylor.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels, who missed last week's loss to Oklahoma due to a shoulder injury, has been going through warmups and is in full uniform, according to reporters on the scene in Waco.

His status hasn't been announced yet, but Jayhawks fans are getting encouraged.

This report comes after Daniels appeared to tease good news on his Instagram story earlier today.

Through the first five weeks of the season, Daniels was performing like a darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate. However, he got hurt in Kansas' loss to TCU on October 8.

Backup Jason Bean replaced Daniels against the Horned Frogs and started against Oklahoma last week. Bean completed 16-of-27 passes for 265 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in the 52-42 loss to the Sooners.

Kansas (5-2) and Baylor (3-3) will kick off at noon ET. We'll find out soon if Daniels is good to go.