Upset Alert: No. 3 Kansas In Serious Trouble At Halftime

We officially have our first major upset brewing this Saturday, as the Kansas Jayhawks are in serious trouble heading into halftime against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

On paper, Kansas should be able to take care of Eastern Washington. However, the dynamic duo of Jacob and Tanner Groves have been unstoppable thus far. They have 16 points each in the first half.

The Groves brothers aren’t the only ones stepping up for the Eagles. Point guard Michael Meadows has done an excellent job facilitating the basketball and controlling the tempo.

Another reason that Kansas is trailing by eight points at halftime is because Eastern Washington has made 50 percent of its attempts from behind the three-point line.

We've reached halftime in Indianapolis where #14 Eastern Washington leads #3 Kansas by eight! The Groves Bros have combined for 32 points, including 6-9 from three-point range!#GoEags #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/WFzb8t0YOy — EWU MBB (@EWUMBB) March 20, 2021

The Jayhawks need to come out of the locker room firing on all cylinders if they want to make sure an upset doesn’t happen on their watch.

An underrated storyline to watch in the second half is how Bill Self manages Marcus Garrett’s minutes. He’s leading the team in scoring with 12 points, but he has already picked up three fouls.

If this score holds, it’d be the second-biggest upset of the 2021 NCAA Tournament so far. We shouldn’t rule out a comeback though since the Jayhawks are loaded with talent.

The second half of action between Eastern Washington and Kansas will be available on TBS.