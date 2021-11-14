Look: Epic Video Of Kansas Player’s Parents Is Going Viral

An unlikely hero helped give the Kansas Jayhawks a historic victory over Texans on Saturday night in Austin. Redshirt freshman and former walk-on full back Jared Casey caught the decisive two-point conversion pass in overtime to lock up the 57-56 win.

Casey was mobbed by his teammates after the catch and he was visibly excited after making the decisive play. However, there was a small group of people even more elated to see him haul in the game-winner: his parents.

A video shared by Jared’s brother, Justin, shows the perspective that Casey’s family had on the final play on the game. His parents, Karen and Jerry, had an incredible reaction to seeing their son catch the game-winner and went even crazier when he trotted down the length of the field and gestured to them in the crowd.

Take a look at the final play of the game from the Casey family’s perspective:

The reaction was fantastic, but Casey’s story is even better. After walking on at Kansas last year, he’s become a program hero.

The redshirt freshman had take zero offensive snaps prior to Saturday’s game. He only got the chance to be on the field for that final play because of injuries to two other Jayhawks’ fullbacks.

Casey capped off a remarkable performance for Kansas on Saturday. The Jayhawks got their first win over the Longhorns since 2016 and just their fourth victory in 20 tries.

Kansas improved to 2-8 on the year with the win, while Texas fell to a shocking 4-5 with the home loss.

[Saturday Down South]