Adrian Martinez Trending During Alabama-Kansas State Game

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #9 of the Kansas State Wildcats scores a touchdown on a 6-yard keeper against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez kicked off the 2022 season as Kansas State's starter. He had 1,261 passing yards, 615 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns before being replaced by Will Howard.

So far, Howard has been running Kansas State's offense against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. That being said, Martinez was brought in for a few carries in the second quarter.

Martinez's brief appearance in the Sugar Bowl inspired a plethora of college football fans to tweet about his career.

One fan tweeted, "How many decades of eligibility does Adrian Martinez have?"

"Adrian Martinez been in college a good while too," a second fan said.

Some fans were just glad that Martinez received a few snaps in the first half of the Sugar Bowl.

Others, meanwhile, believe Kansas State should strictly use Howard at quarterback moving forward.

Kansas State has held its own against Alabama this afternoon. The Wildcats had an early 10-0 lead before giving up 14 unanswered points.

We'll see if Howard can lead Kansas State to a win over Alabama.