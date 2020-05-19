Big 12 AD Shares Promising Insight On College Football Season

Right now, the 2020 college football season remains shrouded in uncertainty. No one knows for sure if it will start on time, and if it does, what stadiums will look like.

It appears incredibly likely that if there are games played this fall, they will be held in empty stadiums. Barring a major breakthrough, large congregations of people, like the crowds at a football game, will probably be unsafe in the coming months due to COVID-19.

Not having fans at the game will put a hurting in the pockets of schools nationwide, but at least one AD says it won’t be a death blow. Just being able to hold the games will provide enough financial stability.

Kansas State AD Gene Taylor spoke with “The Paul Finebaum Show” today and raised the possibility of a fan-less season. According to Taylor, television revenue alone will be enough to keep programs afloat.

Kansas State AD Gene Taylor (@KSTATEADGT) tells us if a football season is played without fans, the television revenue alone would be enough for programs to stay afloat financially until the following year. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 19, 2020

Now, while it is encouraging to hear Taylor say this, we have to caution that he doesn’t have all of the figures in front of him. Hopefully his assertion is accurate though.

If we had to guess, a season is coming, whether it gets delayed or not. When it does get here, there won’t be fans in attendance for health and safety reasons.

However, the excitement for college football will be at a fever pitch, as usual.