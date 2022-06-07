ESPN Analyst Names Surprise Contender For 2022 Season

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 18: The Kansas State Wildcats spirit squad celebrates a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners October 18, 2014 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Wildcats defeated the Sooners 31-30. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

For the past few years, Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas have been the most competitive teams in the Big 12.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, there's a surprise team in the Big 12 that could be a handful this fall.

"Looking at the Kansas State 2023 draft prospects, they might be a handful in the Big 12 this year," Miller tweeted on Tuesday.

One of those intriguing draft prospects Miller was alluding to is Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn. Last season, the Round Rock native had 1,404 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 235 carries.

Another intriguing player on the offensive side of the ball for Kansas State is Cooper Beebe. The talented offensive tackle earned All-Big 12 honors last fall.

On the other side of the football, Kansas State has an elite pass rusher in Felix Anudike-Uzomah. He had 52 combined tackles and 11 sacks in 2021.

Chris Klieman's defense also features linebacker Daniel Green and cornerback Julius Brents.

Kansas State will start the 2022 season at home against South Dakota. We'll see if the Wildcats can make some noise this fall.