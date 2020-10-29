The Spun

Former Big 12 Football Player Has Reportedly Died At 21

A pylon with the Big 12 logo.FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 25: The Big XII logo on a pylon at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 25, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former Kansas State defensive lineman Derick Newton has tragically passed away at age 21, according to multiple reports.

Newton had left the K-State program earlier this month after appearing in two games and making one tackle.

Originally a Kansas State signee in 2018, Newton redshirted his freshman year before spending the 2019 season playing for Butler County Community College.

According to TheMercury.com, Newton died by suicide. Recently, the former Wildcat reportedly shared a post to his Facebook account which read, “Got issues I Kant deal wyt luv yll folks.”

Following news of Newton’s passing, former teammates and friends expressed their condolences on Twitter.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Newton’s friends and family and the entire Kansas State program at this time.

A terrible, terrible loss.


