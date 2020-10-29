Former Big 12 Football Player Has Reportedly Died At 21

Former Kansas State defensive lineman Derick Newton has tragically passed away at age 21, according to multiple reports.

Newton had left the K-State program earlier this month after appearing in two games and making one tackle.

Originally a Kansas State signee in 2018, Newton redshirted his freshman year before spending the 2019 season playing for Butler County Community College.

According to TheMercury.com, Newton died by suicide. Recently, the former Wildcat reportedly shared a post to his Facebook account which read, “Got issues I Kant deal wyt luv yll folks.”

Following news of Newton’s passing, former teammates and friends expressed their condolences on Twitter.

Damn… Rest In Peace lil bro @derick_newton — Elijah Lee (@elee_doubleace) October 29, 2020

Too many goodbyes this year. Check on your loved ones #LLDN 🖤🦍 — Malik⁴🕵🏽‍♂️ (@Leekfor6) October 29, 2020

You kept a smile on your face, hiding the pain not once for a second you ever give bad blood @derick_newton — Travis Lathan Jr. (@trab_jr) October 29, 2020

My hearts hurting right now… Rest easy @derick_newton you were a real one💜 Everyone keep his family in your prayers🙏🏽BUCO 4L https://t.co/086cL3FqCX — Jacob Abel (@thejacobabel) October 29, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with Newton’s friends and family and the entire Kansas State program at this time.

A terrible, terrible loss.