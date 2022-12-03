Kansas State Coach Makes His Thoughts On TCU's Playoff Odds Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Chris Klieman of the Kansas State Wildcats winning the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Chris Klieman earned the biggest win of his career at Kansas State this Saturday, leading his team to a win over TCU in the Big 12 championship game.

Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime to lift Kansas State over TCU. This weekend's game marked TCU's first loss of the season.

Since TCU's undefeated record is no longer intact, it's possible the committee leaves the Horned Frogs out of the College Football Playoff.

Klieman, however, believes TCU earned the right to be one of the final four teams standing this season.

"TCU should be in the CFP," Klieman said. "They're one of the best four teams."

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark made similar remarks this Saturday.

"You look at their strength of schedule. You think about how they've performed all year long," Yormark said. "I think regardless, they should be in, for sure."

Although this Saturday will go down as a disappointment for TCU, Sonny Dykes' players should be proud of their 12-1 record.

We'll find out on Sunday if the Horned Frogs secured a bid to the CFP.