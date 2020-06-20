Just over a week ago, a college announced it paused all voluntary workouts following the positive diagnosis for several athletes of COVID-19.

Houston announced six of its student-athletes tested positive for the virus. Immediately after testing the athletes, the school decided to shut down voluntary workouts for the time being.

Eight days later, another major college football program has decided to do the same. Kansas State paused all voluntary workouts for the football team on Saturday afternoon.

The move comes after 14 total student-athletes tested positive for the virus this week. “Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with the university and county medical official, has announced it has paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for 14 days following the most recent COVID-19 test results,” the school said in a statement.

“As of June 19, a total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR testing of more than 130 student-athletes.”

NEWS: Kansas State has paused voluntary football workouts for 14 days after more positive COVID-19 tests. pic.twitter.com/jaQNOlAV8P — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) June 20, 2020

Over the past few weeks, programs from around the country have reported a handful of athletes testing positive.

Earlier this afternoon, Clemson announced that 23 football players tested positive of the virus. That came just one week after it announced only two players had the virus.

This won’t be the last time a school decides to suspend workouts. It will be interesting to see how programs around the country deal with issues like this during the heart of their actual seasons.