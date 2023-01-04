Kansas State, Texas Obliterated Big 12 Record Last Night

Tuesday night's basketball game between Kansas State and No. 6 Texas quickly turned into a record-breaking shootout.

Kansas and Texas set a record for the most combined points (219) in regulation for a Big 12 conference game. They smashed the previous record, which was set in 2002, by 20 points.

Additionally, Kansas State set the record for the most points ever scored by an unranked team in a road victory.

Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats in scoring with 36 points. Keyontae Johnson also had a nice performance, dropping 28 points on the Longhorns.

Following the win, Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang focused on the negative aspects of Tuesday's performance.

"We gave up 103 points," Tang told ESPN. "That's what I'm concerned about."

If Kansas State can continue to stack wins in the Big 12, Tang's squad will have to be ranked well inside the top 25.

Next up for Kansas State is a showdown with No. 19 Baylor.