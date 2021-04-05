Kurt Warner’s Son, Kade, Announces Transfer Destination

Former Nebraska wide receiver Kade Warner has picked his transfer destination. He’s heading to the Big 12.

Warner, the son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, will continue his career at Kansas State. His decision comes after he entered the NCAA transfer portal in late January.

“New beginnings, same passion. I am excited to commit to [Kansas State football],” Warner tweeted.

A former walk-on, Warner was placed on scholarship at Nebraska for the 2020 season. He will reportedly be on scholarship at Kansas State as well.

New transfer wide receiver Kade Warner will be on scholarship in the Fall for Kansas State. — Derek Young (@DYoungRivals) April 5, 2021

In three seasons with the Huskers, Kade Warner caught 30 passes for 263 yards. Seventeen of those receptions (for 95 yards) came during his freshman season in 2018.

Warner caught five balls for 40 yards in 2020 after racking up 101 yards on eight catches in 2019.

“Thanks to @HuskerFBNation for giving this young man a chance & allowing him to make some of his dreams come true… but as I know well, sometimes a change comes & great things can follow… to be continued,” Kurt Warner tweeted back in January after his son announced his intention to transfer.