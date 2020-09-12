Look: Kansas State Fan’s T-Shirt Went Viral Today

Unlike most college football teams this year, Kansas State will have fans in attendance for their home games. The school announced back in August that its capacity would be limited to 25 percent at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Kansas State didn’t have much to celebrate today since its football team was defeated by Arkansas State. However, there was one fan in attendance that went viral due to his outfit.

The fan that went viral on social media was wearing a purple shirt that had the acronym ‘MILF’ on the front. Underneath the acronym it said ‘Man I Love Farming.’

Some people had their minds in the gutter, while others were just laughing at the fact that this Kansas State chose to wear this shirt for a nationally-televised game.

Perhaps the weirdest part about this picture is that he’s holding a boot in his hands. Either that’s some type of good luck charm, or he’s just letting his feet air out.

As for the actual game, the Wildcats have to be disappointed with the way they played in the second half.

With time running out in the fourth quarter, Arkansas State quarterback Layne Hatcher threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Jonathan Adams.

Kansas State had no answer for Adams, who finished the game with eight receptions for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

This season will only get tougher from here on out for Kansas State, as its next game will be against Oklahoma.