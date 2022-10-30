No. 9 Oklahoma State Blown Out By Kansas State: Fans React

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of football on the field prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Charlotte 49ers on September 9, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Big 12 football was in for a wild ride on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the conference's second-highest-rated team, was blown out by Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats scored 48 points and shutout Mike Gundy's supposed high-powered offense. It's the worst loss of the Gundy era.

Kansas State deserves some well-earned respect. Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez didn't even play, either.

"I was wrong about Kansas State but I’m glad I was I like rooting for them," said Will Compton.

"What an absolute ass whuppin’ Kansas State is putting on the Pokes today. Wow," wrote Dan Wolken.

"Just a reminder that Desmond Howard said Kansas State had no chance of winning this game if Adrian Martinez didn't play today," said Drew Galloway.

"1. Kansas State put up 41 on Oklahoma in four quarters. People freaked out. 2. Kansas State put up 35 on No. 9 Oklahoma State in a half. People aren't freaking out. 3. K-State is just that good," said RJ Young.

Watch out for the Wildcats. They're as dangerous as ever.

Kansas State moves to 6-2 with the win and will host the Longhorns of Texas next Saturday.