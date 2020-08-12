Kirk Herbstreit Has 1-Word Reaction To Big 12’s Football Decision

The Big 12 has decided to move forward with plans for its 2020 college football season, and Kirk Herbstreit is impressed.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Herbstreit had a one-word response to the Big 12’s bold decision. “Wow!!” Herbstreit wrote, making his stance on the issue clear.

Herbstreit has been relatively quiet in voicing his opinion on the Big Ten’s decision to move their season to the fall. As an Ohio State alum and superfan he has been answering all kinds of questions about the short-term future of the Buckeyes.

But as far as the Big 12 goes, it’s clear that he’s impressed that they intend to press on. He’s one of many voices praising Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby for listening to players and coaches before making the decision.

It’s been a pretty trying time for all of college football. Playing in the middle of a pandemic is pretty much the definition of breaking new ground.

Some sports leagues have found workarounds via bubbles or empty stadiums. But a few others have had major setbacks by not implementing proper safety measures.

With so much at stake for players and entire college football programs, a canceled season could have a domino effect of negative consequences.

But there’s still a relatively long way to go before we reach the beginning of the new season. Anything can happen between now and then.