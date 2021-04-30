Major College Football Conference Had 0 Players Drafted Last Night

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft was a unique one to say the least. Alabama set a record with five offensive players taken, while Northwestern had more first round picks than Ohio State and Michigan.

But there was one Power Five conference that had an unusually rough time on Draft Day. The Big 12 had no first-round picks whatsoever last night.

None of the Big 12 powerhouses had any players teams deemed worthy of a top-32 pick. Not Texas, not Iowa State (despite their terrific season), not Oklahoma State and not even Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, Tulsa and Houston and one first-round pick apiece. Even FCS titan North Dakota State had one.

First round picks by conference: – SEC: 12

– Big Ten: 7

– ACC: 6

– PAC 12: 3

– AAC: 2

– Indy: 1

– FCS: 1 The Big 12 had none. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 30, 2021

Considering that Oklahoma has dominated the Big 12 for the better part of the last five years, it’s especially surprising that they didn’t have anyone first-round pick worthy.

Some have pointed out just how dominant Alabama is on NFL Draft Day compared to the Big 12. Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports noted that since 2011 the Crimson Tide have 36 first-round picks while the entire Big 12 Conference has just 33.

36 — Alabama first round picks since 2011. 33 — Big 12 first round picks since 2011. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) April 30, 2021

The Big 12 has had a rough go on the national stage over the past decade too.

During the 2010s, not one of their teams appeared in the national championship game. And while Oklahoma has been to the College Football Playoff four times, they’re winless in the tournament.

That seems to be reflected in their draft picks too.

Is the Big 12 losing its luster in the NFL?

