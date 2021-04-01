Oklahoma basketball’s coaching search is heating up rather quickly. Two candidates have already emerged to replace the now-retired Lon Kruger.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser and North Texas’ Grant McCasland are in the mix to replace Kruger.

“Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser and North Texas’ Grant McCasland are both among the candidates for the Oklahoma opening, sources told @Stadium,” Goodman said on Thursday. “Crazy thing is that OU athletic director Joe Castiglione is trying to hire both a men’s and women’s coach at the same time.”

Moser is a hot commodity within the college basketball world right now, and it’s easy to understand why. He put Loyola Chicago on the map – and he has the Ramblers here to stay. They’ve amassed tremendous success under Moser’s leadership.

Grant McCasland is an intriguing possibility for the Sooners. He worked wonders at North Texas, which just upset Purdue in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament weeks ago. He also built his foundation in the mid-west. Oklahoma basketball would be a natural fit.

The Sooners may have a bit of trouble hiring the candidate they want most. Texas Tech now has an opening after Chris Beard left for the Texas Longhorns‘ gig. The Red Raiders are poised for future success, making it an attractive position in the process.

Oklahoma basketball is targeting Moser and McCasland, but so are other programs. The Sooners might have to work quickly.