2 ESPN NFL Analysts Have Same ‘Breakout Star’ Prediction

There are plenty of NFL players that could emerge as 2020’s breakout star. ESPN NFL analysts Marcus Spears and Tim Hasselbeck believe one young quarterback out of the NFC West will emerge as one of the top players in the league this upcoming season.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray enters the 2020 having put together a terrific rookie year. The Oklahoma alum and 2018 Heisman winner threw for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019, leading Arizona to a 5-10-1 record.

Murray didn’t have much to work with on offense last season, but the Cardinals took care of the issue this offseason after acquiring elite WR DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans. Now, Murray has Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald in the passing game – the Cardinals’ offense could be one of the best units in the NFL this upcoming season.

Both Spears and Hasselbeck believe Murray will be 2020’s breakout star as he enters his second year in the league. The NFC West is setting up to be an absolute slug-fest.

“They signed one of the elite receivers in the league to go with a young quarterback that is ascending,” Spears said, via 247Sports.

Hasselbeck reaffirmed Spears’ comments, saying Murray’s talent is “off the charts.”

“He was the No. 1 overall pick a year ago for a reason,” Hasselbeck said, via 247Sports. “The talent is off the charts and you mention bringing DeAndre Hopkins on board and that might be double-digit touchdowns right there. So, I could see Kyler Murray throwing for over 4,000 yards, 30 touchdowns and having the interception numbers go down.”

Murray and the Cardinals will struggle to win the NFC West – a division which includes the 49ers, Seahawks and Rams. But Arizona could be a surprise team to watch in 2020.