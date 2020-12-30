Oklahoma four-star freshman tight end/H-back Jalin Conyers has entered the NCAA transfer portal, he confirmed Wednesday morning.

Conyers did not appear in any games during his only season with the Sooners. The Gruver (Tex.) product was highly-recruited out of high school, choosing Oklahoma over Ohio State, Georgia and others.

“First off, I would just like to say thank you to everyone at OU for everything since I’ve been here,” Conyers said in a statement on Twitter. “I would also like to thank Coach Riley and Coach Gundy for giving me such a great opportunity.

“With that being said, after a lot of prayers, I’ve decided to do what is in my best interest moving forward and enter the transfer portal.”

Conyers was the No. 5 tight end and the No. 208 overall player in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Conyers’ announcement comes on the same day Oklahoma will close out its 2020 football season.

The Big 12 champs will take on Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.